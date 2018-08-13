Dear Jeanne
Police Ferries Anti Riot Personnel to Arua Municipality Ahead of By-elections

13 Aug 2018, 16:17 Comments 296 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the anti riot vehicles deployed on standby in Arua District Stephen Candia

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says the team will act as a standby public order management force following intelligence showing that people are being ferried into the district to cause chaos.

 

