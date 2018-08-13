In short
The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says the team will act as a standby public order management force following intelligence showing that people are being ferried into the district to cause chaos.
Police Ferries Anti Riot Personnel to Arua Municipality Ahead of By-elections
13 Aug 2018
Some of the anti riot vehicles deployed on standby in Arua District Login to license this image from 1$.
