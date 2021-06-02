Police finally Establishes Marine Detachment on Lake Bunyonyi

In short
Superintendent of Police (SP), Francis Tabu, the Marines Operations Officer attached to the Police Headquarters told our reporter early this week that a marine detachment has been established at Kyabahinga village, Kagarama parish in Bubare sub-county, Rubanda district near Natures Camp Site.
Police finally Establishes Marine Detachment on Lake Bunyonyi2 Jun 2021, 06:57 Comments 158 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
