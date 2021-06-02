Samuel Amanya
Police finally Establishes Marine Detachment on Lake Bunyonyi

Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
Part of Lake Bunyonyi

Superintendent of Police (SP), Francis Tabu, the Marines Operations Officer attached to the Police Headquarters told our reporter early this week that a marine detachment has been established at Kyabahinga village, Kagarama parish in Bubare sub-county, Rubanda district near Natures Camp Site.

 

