Police Fire Teargas at FDC Supporters in Kitgum

In short
This was after less than a hundred locals joined a procession to welcome FDC party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and four time FDC party presidential candidate Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye in Pandwong Division.
Police Fire Teargas at FDC Supporters in Kitgum20 Feb 2021, 15:05 Comments 319 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Security Updates
FDC supporters wash their faces to clear effects of teargas fired by Police on Saturday in Pandowng Division.
In short
Tagged with: Denis Onekalit Amere, Kitgum Municipality MP elect Patrick Amuriat Oboi, FDC party president Rt Col Dr Kizza Besigye
Mentioned: Kitgum Central Police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.