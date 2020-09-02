Live Bullets Fired to Disperse Campaign Crowd in Kotido

In short
One person was wounded severely as bullets ripped through her legs leaving her bleeding profusely. The injured, identified as Gloria Ayolo, 24, was rushed to Kotido Health Centre IV in critical condition and later referred to Matany Hospital for proper management.
Live Bullets Fired to Disperse Campaign Crowd in Kotido2 Sep 2020, 05:15 Comments 91 Views Kotido, Uganda 2021 Elections Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: electronic campaigns police brutaility
Mentioned: police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.