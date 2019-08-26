Samuel Amanya
Police Fires Live Bullets, Teargas to Disperse Rowdy Kabale University Students

26 Aug 2019
Anti riot police deployed at Kabale University

In short
Kabale University Guild Vice President Chris Agaba says that the protest is aimed to show their dissatisfaction with the increment which he says is not affordable for a number of student’s, majority of who, are from poor families.

 

