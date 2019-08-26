In short
Kabale University Guild Vice President Chris Agaba says that the protest is aimed to show their dissatisfaction with the increment which he says is not affordable for a number of student’s, majority of who, are from poor families.
Police Fires Live Bullets, Teargas to Disperse Rowdy Kabale University Students
26 Aug 2019
