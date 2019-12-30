Kimbowa Ivan
15:50

Police Fires Live Bullets to Disperse Mob in Mukono

30 Dec 2019, 15:46 Comments 180 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Report
Bodboda cyclists following police demanding for the suspect at Mukono.

The suspect was intercepted by angry cyclists at the Kampala-Jinja-Bugerere junction in Mukono town. They accused him of riding a stolen motorcycle UAR 217S belonging to Godfrey Ssekyewa.

 

