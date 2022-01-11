Police Foil Fresh Strike At Bukalasa Agricultural College

In short
On Monday night, students of Bukalasa Agricultural College went on strike and threw stones in the compound in protest against sitting examinations without studies, sexual harassment, and poor sanitation among other complaints.
Police Foil Fresh Strike At Bukalasa Agricultural College11 Jan 2022, 18:19 Comments 110 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Poor sanitation examination sexual harrasment
Mentioned: Bukalasa Agricultural College Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.