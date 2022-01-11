Brian Luwaga
Police Foil Fresh Strike At Bukalasa Agricultural College

A student pointing at newly constructed toilet which was locked over poor sanitation

On Monday night, students of Bukalasa Agricultural College went on strike and threw stones in the compound in protest against sitting examinations without studies, sexual harassment, and poor sanitation among other complaints.

 

