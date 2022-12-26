In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says that at about 3 pm on boxing day, police officers on motorized patrol found an illegal roadblock between Kavule and Gombe trading centers along Matugga-Semuto road with a Tricycle (Tukutuku) parked about 30 meters away.
Police Foils Illegal Roadblock, Arrest 2 Suspects Top story26 Dec 2022, 14:42 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.