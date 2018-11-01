Wambuzi Reacheal
19:47

Police Foils People Power Meeting in Bugweri

1 Nov 2018, 19:47 Comments 187 Views Bugweri, Uganda Politics Report
The Bugweri district police commander, ASP. John Nkudazana whisks away Mercy Walukamba to Bugweri police station. Wambuzi Reacheal

The Bugweri district police commander, ASP. John Nkudazana whisks away Mercy Walukamba to Bugweri police station. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Abed Bwanika, the Peoples Party President, who represented Kyagulanyi, said police was notified about the meeting on Friday last week.

 

Tagged with: people power movement new district bugweri woman mp aspirants claims support

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.