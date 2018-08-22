Police Foils Plan to Set Kampala Ablaze - Onyango

In short
According to a statement issued by the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the trucks were intercepted after some of the demonstrators who were planing to burn the tyres in different parts of Kampala tomorrow decided to collaborate with the police
Police Foils Plan to Set Kampala Ablaze - Onyango22 Aug 2018, 22:43 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: uganda police force bobi wine
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.