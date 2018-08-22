Dear Jeanne
22:43

Police Foils Plan to Set Kampala Ablaze - Onyango

22 Aug 2018, 22:43 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
A picture of the statement issued Dear Jeanne

A picture of the statement issued Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to a statement issued by the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the trucks were intercepted after some of the demonstrators who were planing to burn the tyres in different parts of Kampala tomorrow decided to collaborate with the police

 

Tagged with: supporter police military
Mentioned: uganda police force bobi wine

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.