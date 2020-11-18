Mambule Ali
Police Foils Zaake’s Campaign Launch in Mityana

18 Nov 2020, 08:42 Comments 106 Views Mityana, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Report
Some of the people who tested tear gas as Franis Zaake's launched his campaign to retain Mityana Municipality seat in parliament

In short
Police led by the Mityana District Police Commander Martin Okoyo restricted the launch to only 200 supporters and directed that they should practice social distancing to minimise the spread of COVID-19. However, more supporters continued gathering at the venue, overpowering the police.

 

