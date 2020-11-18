Police Foils Zaake’s Campaign Launch in Mityana

In short
Police led by the Mityana District Police Commander Martin Okoyo restricted the launch to only 200 supporters and directed that they should practice social distancing to minimise the spread of COVID-19. However, more supporters continued gathering at the venue, overpowering the police.
Mityana, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections
Some of the people who tested tear gas as Franis Zaake's launched his campaign to retain Mityana Municipality seat in parliament
