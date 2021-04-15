Police Forced us to Bury our Son Twice at our Cost, Nakitto Tells Kadaga

In short
Hajjara Nakitto, the heartbroken mother to a 15-year-old Amos Ssegawa who was shot dead by security forces in November says she was abandoned by Government after promises of helping her.
Police Forced us to Bury our Son Twice at our Cost, Nakitto Tells Kadaga15 Apr 2021, 20:02 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
