Alex Otto
20:04

Police Forced us to Bury our Son Twice at our Cost, Nakitto Tells Kadaga

15 Apr 2021, 20:02 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Updates
Nakitto and husband with Rebecca Kadaga after the meeting Office of the Speaker

Nakitto and husband with Rebecca Kadaga after the meeting

In short
Hajjara Nakitto, the heartbroken mother to a 15-year-old Amos Ssegawa who was shot dead by security forces in November says she was abandoned by Government after promises of helping her.

 

Tagged with: Amos Ssegawa killed Hajjara Nakitto Speaker Rebecca Kadaga compensation kampala riots office of the Speaker security
Mentioned: Parliament Uganda Police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.