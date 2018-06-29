Police Foil Abiriga Memorial Procession in Kawanda

In short
Abirigas was gunned down by unknown assailants, alongside his brother, Saidi Butele Buga Kongo. Today, residents of Kawanda had planned a number of functions, among them, prayers and a fundraising drive for the construction of a school and tarmacking of the road that led Abirigas home.
Police Foil Abiriga Memorial Procession in Kawanda29 Jun 2018, 18:50 Comments 272 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Report
Resident named a road after the slain Arua Municipality Mp Ibrahim Abiriga in memory of the good deeds he did for them. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.