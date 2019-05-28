In short
Dr Kasiima said 5.07 billion shillings was collected from common offences handled under Fika Salama while 3 billion was collected from fines to defaulters. Kasiima explained that careless driving, dangerous loading, driving motor vehicle without a valid driving permit, driving vehicles without insurance and carrying excess passengers earned the police force huge amount of money.
Police Gets UGX 8b in Traffic Fines28 May 2019, 11:59 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
IGP Martin Ochola, his deputy Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi and police directors pose for the photo after police launch. J KATO
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.