In short
Mugume explains that before the police leadership took a decision in 2013 to locally breed, train and deploy sniffer dogs, the available dogs were overwhelmed by the huge number of crimes committed annually.
Police Has Deficit of Over 300 Sniffer Dogs- Canine Commandant Top story6 Jul 2022, 18:10 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Canine Unit Commandant Dr Martin Mug
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.