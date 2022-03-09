Mugisha James
Police Holds Four Directors of Two Labor Recruiting Firms Over Human Trafficking

9 Mar 2022, 08:05 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Agnes Igoye, the Deputy Coordinator for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Internal Affair has identified one of the suspects as John Kamome, the Director of Al-Saudi recruiting agency in Nansana.

 

