Police Housing Unit Named After Former IGP Gen. Kayihura

In short
As Ochola and Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen (rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, is expected to commission the housing units next week, on Thursday the Police engineering and logistics directorate currently headed by AIGP Richard Edyegu named the central block of the housing units after Kale Kayihura.
Police Housing Unit Named After Former IGP Gen. Kayihura18 Nov 2022, 08:37 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.