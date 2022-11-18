Kato Joseph
08:39

Police Housing Unit Named After Former IGP Gen. Kayihura

18 Nov 2022, 08:37 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Police housing block named after former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura

Police housing block named after former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura

In short
As Ochola and Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen (rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, is expected to commission the housing units next week, on Thursday the Police engineering and logistics directorate currently headed by AIGP Richard Edyegu named the central block of the housing units after Kale Kayihura.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.