Police Hunt for Driver for Knocking Dead Three Children

10 Oct 2019
KMP Traffic commander SSP Norman Musinga, leading an operation on motor vehicles violating traffic rules recently

In short
The alleged killer vehicle has been identified as Starlet registration number UAE 783K. It knocked a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle registration number UEC 991R which was carrying the victims.

 

