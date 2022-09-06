Police Hunt for Husband of Woman Captured on Camera Torturing Baby

In short
CID through CFPU has now embarked on establishing the true identity of the child's father and exploring the possibility of a reunion. Enanga said in case police fail to identify Gitft’s father, plans of settling the victim in a shelter home, with better child welfare programs will be considered.
Police Hunt for Husband of Woman Captured on Camera Torturing Baby6 Sep 2022, 06:55 Comments 167 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dorothy Nabulime. Child and Family Protection Uni
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.