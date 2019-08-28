In short
The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says Nicholas left his father’s home and has since not returned home.
“We are investigating the disappearance of Mao Nicholas Hope aged 19 years, a student of Vienna College, son to Democratic Party President, Mr. Norbert Mao. He left home on 26/8/2019 and he has not returned,” Onyango said.
Police Hunt for Mao's Missing Son Top story28 Aug 2019, 21:06 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.