Police Hunt for People who Stripped, Filmed Private Parts of Northern Bypass Robbers

In short
Enanga said police have preferred charges of aggravated robbery against Benjamin Seruyange, Jonas Kanyike, Evelyne Busingye and Mercy Namyalo, since one of their escaped reportedly had a firearm; while those who participated in the undressing, beating and filming are also needed to face charges of assault and grievous harm.
Police Hunt for People who Stripped, Filmed Private Parts of Northern Bypass Robbers10 Oct 2022
In short
