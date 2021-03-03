Police Hunt Hackers of Kapelebyong Headteacher

In short
Ongom explains that the suspects took the deceased by surprise when they stormed his home wielding pangas on Monday evening and cut him into pieces before fleeing from the area. He noted that the suspects also beat up Simon Angela, another relative of the deceased when he tried to save the old man from attack.
Police Hunt Hackers of Kapelebyong Headteacher3 Mar 2021, 12:19 Comments 92 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: David Ongom Mudong, East Kyoga Police PRO head teacher hacked in kapelebyong land disputes in teso
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.