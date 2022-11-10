EDSON KINENE
17:52

Police Hunt Isingiro Councilor Over Beating of Drunkard to Death

10 Nov 2022, 17:51 Comments 227 Views Isingiro, Uganda Crime Updates
Copy of the diective letter from the District OC CID Isisngiro District Police Station

Copy of the diective letter from the District OC CID Isisngiro District Police Station

In short
Alex Atwebembaire representing Nyamuyanja Parish to the Sub County is accused of taking part in the beating to death of of Happy Lawrence alias Kakoyera, who has been a resident of Nyarwashama village in Nyamuyanja Sub County, Isingiro district.

 

Tagged with: MURDER
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.