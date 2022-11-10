Police Hunt Isingiro Councilor Over Beating of Drunkard to Death

In short
Alex Atwebembaire representing Nyamuyanja Parish to the Sub County is accused of taking part in the beating to death of of Happy Lawrence alias Kakoyera, who has been a resident of Nyarwashama village in Nyamuyanja Sub County, Isingiro district.
Police Hunt Isingiro Councilor Over Beating of Drunkard to Death10 Nov 2022, 17:51 Comments 227 Views Isingiro, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: MURDER
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.