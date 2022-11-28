Police Hunting for Assailants Who Gang Raped Jogging Woman

In short
Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said that the 22-year-old resident of Namugongo Buloli whose names were not revealed, was way laid by three attackers armed with pangs opposite Viena-College at around 4: 30 am.
Police Hunting for Assailants Who Gang Raped Jogging Woman28 Nov 2022, 20:21 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Abas Ssenyonjo, the Kira Division Police Commander Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson
Mentioned: Namugongo
