Police Hunting for Assassins Who Shot Dead Three People in Kapchorwa

In short
According to police, the trio met their death on Tuesday night when the assailants stormed Pumayi village in Kapteret ward, West Division in Kapchorwa Municipality. Preliminary police findings show that the assailants raided Kapteret village and broke into Yeko's home and shot him dead.
Police Hunting for Assassins Who Shot Dead Three People in Kapchorwa18 May 2022, 17:40 Comments 198 Views Security Crime Updates
