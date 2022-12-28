Police Hunting for Unknown Man Suspected to Have Killed Sex Worker in Iganga

In short
Nandawula said on Wednesday that available information indicates that 42-year old, Aisha Kilabira is alleged to have been strangled by her client who later locked her up in Mawanda guest room.
Police Hunting for Unknown Man Suspected to Have Killed Sex Worker in Iganga28 Dec 2022, 12:57 Comments 130 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
In short
