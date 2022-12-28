Wambuzi Reacheal
Police Hunting for Unknown Man Suspected to Have Killed Sex Worker in Iganga

28 Dec 2022, 12:57 Comments 130 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report

Nandawula said on Wednesday that available information indicates that 42-year old, Aisha Kilabira is alleged to have been strangled by her client who later locked her up in Mawanda guest room.

 

