Police Hunts for Kidnapper of a 4-Year-Old Twin

In short
Commissioner of Police Fred Enanga identified the victim as Emmanuel Kato who was kidnapped on Saturday morning at around 10:00am, when his mother Nalongo Peace Kyoshaba left him home together with his twin brother Tom Waiswa to go get food items in the market.
Police Hunts for Kidnapper of a 4-Year-Old Twin29 Nov 2021, 19:31 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: Old Kampala Police Division
