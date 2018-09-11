Dear Jeanne
Police Ignored Complaints of Death Threats From Kirumira Top story

11 Sep 2018, 07:31 Comments 297 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Muhammad Kirumira at Police headquarters before his death

Muhammad Kirumira at Police headquarters before his death

In short
Kirumira filed a complaint on February 28th, 2018 claiming that unidentified people had trailed him with numberless motorcycles for a couple of days and expressed fear for his life.

 

Mentioned: osman warning luke owoyesigyire kirumira muhammad kirumira mariam kirumira united kingdom road police station jinja criminal investigations owoyesigyire nalinya mbabazi bulenga wakiso ali osman paul paget lewis european court of human rights lungujja lungujja police station station diaries south dakota kampala metropolitan police spokesperson buyenda district police commander

