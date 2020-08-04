Police Impoud 50 Trucks for Illegally Transporting Minerals from Moroto

In short
The operation led by the Moroto Regional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police Gerald Tushime also resulted in the arrest of scores of the drivers. He said the trucks would be cleared on condition that Tororo Cement Factory complies with licensing and tax policies and mining regulations, as set by the government.
Police Impoud 50 Trucks for Illegally Transporting Minerals from Moroto4 Aug 2020, 05:54 Comments 207 Views Business and finance Updates
