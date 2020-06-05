Baker Batte
15:55

Police Impounds 212 Taxis for Flouting KCCA, COVID-19 Rules

5 Jun 2020, 15:54 Comments 133 Views Security Business and finance Misc Updates

In short
Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force said that many of the drivers had not registered with the city authorities, before returning to the road. Others were abusing the route charts released by Kampala Capital City Authority and loaded more than the authorised number of passengers.

 

Tagged with: Covid-19 Restrictions
Mentioned: Fred Enanga Peter Kauju

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.