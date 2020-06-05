In short
Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force said that many of the drivers had not registered with the city authorities, before returning to the road. Others were abusing the route charts released by Kampala Capital City Authority and loaded more than the authorised number of passengers.
Police Impounds 212 Taxis for Flouting KCCA, COVID-19 Rules
