Police Impounds Eight Vehicles Coming from Border Districts

He says the passengers and the owners of the motor vehicles impounded were charged and left to go on police bond but their motor vehicles will stay parked in the police yard of Central Police Station Mbarara.
Police Impounds Eight Vehicles Coming from Border Districts19 Jun 2020, 13:36 Comments 120 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Health Misc Updates
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Impounded Vehicles Porous border points
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
