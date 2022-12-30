Police Impounds Guns From Security Guards in Luwero Over One Guard Deployments

In short
Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander explains that private security companies put the lives of the guards at risk when they deploy one person who can't fight back when attacked.
Police Impounds Guns From Security Guards in Luwero Over One Guard Deployments30 Dec 2022, 14:50 Comments 111 Views Luweero, Uganda Security Updates
File Photo; Advance Smart Microfinance located in Wobulenzi where lone guard was killed and gun stolen
In short
Tagged with: lone deployments
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.