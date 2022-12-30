Brian Luwaga
15:05

Police Impounds Guns From Security Guards in Luwero Over One Guard Deployments

30 Dec 2022, 14:50 Comments 111 Views Luweero, Uganda Security Updates
File Photo; Advance Smart Microfinance located in Wobulenzi where lone guard was killed and gun stolen

File Photo; Advance Smart Microfinance located in Wobulenzi where lone guard was killed and gun stolen

In short
Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander explains that private security companies put the lives of the guards at risk when they deploy one person who can't fight back when attacked.

 

Tagged with: lone deployments
Mentioned: Inspector General of Police private security companies

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.