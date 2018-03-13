In short
Kayihura was dropped from the post he had occupied for 12 years, more than a week ago and replaced with his former Deputy Okoth Ochola. The former commander of Military Police Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei was then appointed Deputy IGP.
Police In Management Crisis As Kayihura Delays Handover
