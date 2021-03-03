Police in Arua Accused of Frustrating Enforcement on Closure of Bars

In short
Justine Madema, the Vice LCI Chairperson of Ozuvu Village, Driwala Parish in Ayivu Division Arua City, says that they cannot stop the entertainment places from operating because they are protected by the police after paying some money.
Police in Arua Accused of Frustrating Enforcement on Closure of Bars3 Mar 2021, 12:38 Comments 67 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Crime Security Updates
