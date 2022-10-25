Police in Arua City Start Investigations After S4 Candidate Denied Exams

In short
The student Joseph Ayikobua, was stopped from sitting his exams on Monday last week over allegations that he missed attending the briefing of candidates and irregular lesson attendance during the third term.
Police in Arua City Start Investigations After S4 Candidate Denied Exams25 Oct 2022, 11:23 Comments 185 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
