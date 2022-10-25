Henry Lematia
Police in Arua City Start Investigations After S4 Candidate Denied Exams

25 Oct 2022
Arua City, Arua, Uganda
SP Josephine Angucia ,the West Nile region police spokesperson

In short
The student Joseph Ayikobua, was stopped from sitting his exams on Monday last week over allegations that he missed attending the briefing of candidates and irregular lesson attendance during the third term.

 

