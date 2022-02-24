In short
Hajji Njuki Mbabali, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Entebbe, says security officers are investigating how Muwonge left his home and his body was found dumped in the banana plantation in Kasenyi, almost one kilometer from his home.
Police in Entebbe Recover Man's Body in Banana Plantation24 Feb 2022, 17:54 Comments 123 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Security Local government Updates
Police officers remove stones and tree branches that residents used to block access to the banana plantation
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.