In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson reveals the environmental noise directive aims at streamlining errant event organizers who defy lawful procedures at the expense of the public.
Police in Gulu Gets Tough on Illegal Road Drives
27 Nov 2019
ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesman speaking to URN - Photo by Dominic Ochola
