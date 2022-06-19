In short
The suspect is Johnson Baguma, a resident of Kitoba sub county. He reportedly murdered his wife Esther Nyamaizi 27, a resident of Birungu village in Kitoba sub county on Saturday night.
Police in Hoima Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife to Death
19 Jun 2022
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the murder suspect to URN.
