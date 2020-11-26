Police in Iganga Blocks Presidential Candidate John Katumba

In short
Police led by Kenneth Muheirwe, the Iganga district police commander managed to arrest Katumba before escorting him out of Iganga town.
Police in Iganga Blocks Presidential Candidate John Katumba26 Nov 2020, 16:31 Comments 157 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: area city district hotel room police police station street supporter town vehicle village
Mentioned: Iganga Jinja John Katumba Kenneth Muheirwe Moses Kamomo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.