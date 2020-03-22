Stanley Ebele
17:43

Police in Kaabong Pour Local Brew to Discourage Social Gatherings

22 Mar 2020, 17:32 Comments 157 Views Kaabong, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates

In short
The women were on Sunday taken by surprise when the police led by the Kaabong DPC Gerald Gubira poured local brew in the areas of Kampswahili, Kapilan Bar and Kaabong central.

 

