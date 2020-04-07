Julius Ocungi
Police in Kitgum Stuck With Capital Offenders As Courts Remain Closed

7 Apr 2020, 17:32 Comments 102 Views Kitgum, Uganda Court Security Northern Updates
A sign Post for the Chief Magistrates Court Kitgum. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Security personnel say the suspects were arrested on separate days shortly after courts were suspended and have since remained in detention at Kitgum central police station.

 

