Police in Mazinga Arrests Woman who Kidnapped Baby, Strangled its Mother

Anita Nakanyike aged 37 allegedly kidnapped the baby from Wakiso Village Nama Sub County in Mukono District after strangling Caroline Nakiguli, the mother of the kidnapped baby.
Police in Mazinga Arrests Woman who Kidnapped Baby, Strangled its Mother22 Jan 2021, 12:32 Comments 177 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Health Report
Nakanyike who kidnapped a baby after murdering the mother, the late Nakiguli, and Police officer holding the baby which was allegedly targeted for ritual killing
