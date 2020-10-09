Police Incapacitated to Rescue Victims of Drowning -Study

The School of Public Health handed over 90 of such life buoy rings to the Police. Each ring can rescue four people . For the whole country the police already had 25 of such rings.

In short

Dr Olive Kobusingye, a research fellow at Makerere University School of Public Health says they found that safe boating regulations are flouted, yet the police are incapacitated to ensure safety on the lake even as most drownings are preventable through policies and regulations that reduce risk exposure. She was releasing results of the study ton Thursday.