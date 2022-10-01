Police inCrisis Meeting as Thugs Take Free Rein Over Entebbe Expressway

In short

Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, has told Uganda Radio Network that they have never ordered police patrols providing security to pay toll fees. The General shockingly revealed to URN that the police wanted to be given the absolute right to use the Expressway without paying any fees including cars for their bosses which MOWT declined. "They were told to daily give the details of the patrol vehicle on duty but they refused,” Gen Katumba said, and advised Police to do the simple thing of daily availing particulars of the patrol vehicles they want to deploy on the expressway.