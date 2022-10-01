Police inCrisis Meeting as Thugs Take Free Rein Over Entebbe Expressway

In short
Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, has told Uganda Radio Network that they have never ordered police patrols providing security to pay toll fees. The General shockingly revealed to URN that the police wanted to be given the absolute right to use the Expressway without paying any fees including cars for their bosses which MOWT declined. "They were told to daily give the details of the patrol vehicle on duty but they refused,” Gen Katumba said, and advised Police to do the simple thing of daily availing particulars of the patrol vehicles they want to deploy on the expressway.
Police inCrisis Meeting as Thugs Take Free Rein Over Entebbe Expressway1 Oct 2022, 19:32 Comments 550 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: A senior police source has intimated that SCP Tanui tasked the Kampala South Regional Police Commander SSP Kirya, Katwe Division Police Commander –DPC David Kamugira, Kajjansi DPC SP Komakech and Entebbe DPC Kennedy Muhire, where the biggest part of the
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.