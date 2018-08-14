Police Informant Arrested For Providing Security Bogus Intelligence

In short
Abbas Kamya was picked up by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on Monday for allegedly giving false intelligence to Police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI on a planned armed robbery.
Police Informant Arrested For Providing Security Bogus Intelligence14 Aug 2018, 21:06 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest
