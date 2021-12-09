Mugisha James
Police Initiates Auctioning of 500 Unclaimed Boda-Bodas in Kampala

9 Dec 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Some of the impounded Motorcyles parked at Wandegeya Police station

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that more than 500 motorcycles have remained unclaimed at different police stations in Kampala Metropolitan area, posing a challenge of space at the stations.

 

