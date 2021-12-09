Police Initiates Auctioning of 500 Unclaimed Boda-Bodas in Kampala

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that more than 500 motorcycles have remained unclaimed at different police stations in Kampala Metropolitan area, posing a challenge of space at the stations.
Police Initiates Auctioning of 500 Unclaimed Boda-Bodas in Kampala9 Dec 2021, 10:06 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Business and finance Crime Updates
Tagged with: Henry Musinguzi, a bodaboda operator Joseph Kabugo, a bodaboda operator in Kyebando Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire ula Lubega the chairman of Rubaga Division boda-bodas operators
Mentioned: Boda-Boda riders The Uganda Police Force - UPF
