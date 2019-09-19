In short
On Wednesday, a team of motorized, non-motorized and non-uniformed officers were seen patrolling black spots at Magamaga, Baitambogwe, Bulanga, Iganga CMS, Nakalama, Namutumba town council area and Busowa. The patrols stem from a spate of accidents in the region, which have claimed more than 21 people within a space of one week.
Police Intensifies Traffic Patrols Along Highways Top story19 Sep 2019, 07:48 Comments 328 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: accident crime distribution driver operation park police poster region road traffic traffic offense vehicle
Mentioned: Baitambogwe Baitambogwe police station Bulanga Busoga Busowa CMS Energy DMCs Grace Kiberu Iganga Jinja Magamaga Nakalama Namutumba Suleiman Lwanga UBE 687L police constables
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.