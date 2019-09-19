In short

On Wednesday, a team of motorized, non-motorized and non-uniformed officers were seen patrolling black spots at Magamaga, Baitambogwe, Bulanga, Iganga CMS, Nakalama, Namutumba town council area and Busowa. The patrols stem from a spate of accidents in the region, which have claimed more than 21 people within a space of one week.