Police Intercepts 13 South Sudanese Children From Traffickers

In short
Michael Longole, the Karamoja Region Police Spokesperson, says the suspects were arrested after concerned drivers in Moroto Taxi Park become suspicious when they approached them to hire a vehicle to drop the children in Ngora in Teso.
Police Intercepts 13 South Sudanese Children From Traffickers31 May 2021, 09:01 Comments 151 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
Police in Moroto interogating the suspects as 13 children listen in the district police commanders office
