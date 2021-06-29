Police Investigate Fire Outbreak at Apac Centenary Bank Branch

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson, says the fire destroyed a few bank properties. “Properties including 2 computers and some documents were partially destroyed while others were saved,” he said.
Police Investigate Fire Outbreak at Apac Centenary Bank Branch29 Jun 2021, 19:05 Comments 81 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
