Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:23

Police Investigate Students’ Poisoning at Bigada Secondary School

14 Mar 2020, 13:10 Comments 124 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Updates

In short
Dr. Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer, explains that the students presented with nausea, severe vomiting and diarrhea as well as stomach upset.

 

Tagged with: Doctor Edward Muwanga Kyotera DHO Major David Matovu RDC Kyotera Poisoning of Students bigada secondary school
Mentioned: Kyotera Resident District Commissioner

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.